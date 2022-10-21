Korean Air named world's 9th best air carrier by Skytrax

Korean Air, the country’s largest air carrier, said Friday it had been named the world’s ninth best air carrier by UK-based airline and airport consultancy Skytrax.

The company climbed 13 slots this year to enter the world’s top 10, from 22nd last year. This year’s World’s Best Airline award went to Qatar Airways, followed by Singapore Airlines and Emirates in the second and third, respectively.

Skytrax evaluates 390 full-service and 180 budget carriers each year based on categories including in-flight meal, seat comfort, cabin crew service, in-flight entertainment and price satisfaction.

With global demand for travel slowly returning to the level of before the pandemic, Korean Air has recently announced plans to enhance in-flight services for customer satisfaction, such as adding variety to the wine offerings by collaborating with the world’s youngest sommelier champion, Marc Almert. The air carrier said it will also add new Korean dining options such as noodles and rice using seasonal ingredients like acorn gelatin to cater to customer tastes.