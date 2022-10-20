EcoPro-Samsung SDI JV builds world's largest cathode active material plant

South Korean electric vehicle battery material firm EcoPro EM announced Friday that the world's largest cathode material production line has completed construction in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.

All of the critical material produced in the facility will be supplied to Samsung SDI, the world's sixth-largest battery supplier, with some 5 percent of the global market share. The facility is ready to go online beginning the first quarter of 2023.

The newest facility of EcoPro EM, a 60-40 joint venture of high-nickel cathode active material supplier EcoPro BM and lithium-ion battery maker Samsung SDI, will boast the annual capacity to generate 54,000 metric tons of cathode active material.

This will increase EcoPro EM's annual production capacity to a total of 90,000 tons.

EcoPro Group, which is dedicated to battery material, battery recycling and environmental solutions, has invested a combined 1.2 trillion won ($837.4 billion) into the port city of Pohang and created some 1,600 jobs since 2017, according to the company.

