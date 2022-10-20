[Today’s K-pop] Kara to drop Japanese album in December

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)

Kara will release a new album in Japan on December 21 to mark its 15th anniversary, its agency RBW Entertainment announced on Thursday. The Japanese-language album “Move Again [Japan Edition]” will be its first album released in the country in six years. Beginning Feb. 23, the veteran group will tour Japan, hopping from Osaka to Fukuoka and Yokohama. The band made an official debut in Japan in 2010 with the single “Mister” and swept the Oricon charts with a series of hit songs. It was the first K-pop girl group to hold a standalone concert at Tokyo Dome. On Tuesday, the quintet set fans abuzz with the news that it will make a full-group comeback after a seven-year hiatus, even welcoming back Nicole and Kang Jiyoung who left in 2014. It will release “Move Again” on Nov. 29. JustB to tour South America next year

(Credit: Blue Dot Entertainment)

Rookie boy band JustB will tour Latin America for three weeks, starting on Jan. 13, its agency Blue Dot Entertainment announced on Thursday. Under the title "Just Be With You," the six members will hold concerts in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Santiago, Chile; Lima, Peru; and Bogota, Colombia as well as Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico. The band held its first standalone concert in July in Seoul to mark its first anniversary. “This is just beginning. We will mature and put out music that will move your heart. Our time together will just get happier,” promised the band on the day of anniversary. Later this month, it will head to Canada and go live in Vancouver and Toronto. Last month, while on a radio show, the bandmates hinted that its Canada tour will be Halloween-themed. Oh My Girl’s YooA to bring out new solo album

(Credit: WM Entertainment)

YooA of Oh My Girl will return as a solo musician next month, according to agency WM Entertainment on Thursday. She put out her first solo album, EP “Bon Voyage,” in September 2020, about five years after her debut. The lead track was a chart-topper on all major charts in Korea and the music video for the song amassed 10 million views in four days. Separately, all of the members of Oh My Girl, except Jiho, renewed their contracts with the agency in May, and have since reorganized into a six-piece act. Their most recent album was the second studio album “Real Love,” released in April. Since then, the members have expanded their careers into variety shows and movies. Le Sserafim members suffer injury from car accident

(Credit: Source Music)