WEi hopes to ‘spray’ listeners’ playlists with fifth EP ‘Love Pt.2: Passion’

When you're young, developing a crush can happen in an instant. But in many ways, falling in love is quite difficult. With that knowledge, boy band WEi has made a return to show off a more mature approach to love with its fifth EP, "Love Pt.2: Passion," which dropped Wednesday evening.
“We’re back with a whole new concept, and our band is excited to showcase this change to people,” the band’s leader Dae-hyeon said during Wednesday’s media press conference held in Mokdong, western Seoul.
Dong-han also shared his thoughts about the band's return seven months after its previous EP.
“We were on our world tour before releasing the new album. We’ve prepared a lot for this album, a high-quality album, so I hope many will look forward to it. I can say that all the members have become more seasoned and toughened, and those parts will be evident on stage when we perform,” he said.
Leaving behind the adventures and buzz of hopping on its first-ever world tour, the K-pop rookie band seemed confident about making it big this time.
“Love Pt. 1: First Love,” released in March, was about innocent and puppy love, while the latest release covers feelings of passionate love.
Fronting the six-song package is the lead song “Spray,” which Dae-hyeon described as a track that shows the band’s “confidence.” The rapper went on to say that the words to the song, which he wrote, talk about how one wants to paint their lover on a canvas.
“It’s definitely a song that is different from what we’ve done before. And I once again listed myself as a lyricist because I wanted to express the song in my way. The initial rap verse was slightly different, but I tweaked it and melded the verse with my musical style,” he added.
Other tracks that round out the album are “Moonlight,” a love song that takes place under the sea, “Higher Ground,” where the group's six different voices shout out their feelings of love, “Rose,” a song that likens one’s lover to a rose, “Special Holiday,” which compares one’s everyday life to a respite and “Umbrella (unofficial translation),” which is about one’s determination to be beside their lover.
When asked why the group opted to showcase its masculine side, Yong-ha said without hesitation, “We wanted to put out a song that best suits us.”
“We thought about what we should do after ending the promotions for our previous album. Since then, we have had many discussions and talks with the company, and I think the staff members catered to our needs of wanting to drop a song that can fit us the best. I personally like the lead track because it shows that we can be bold,” he added.
“All the members were together during the listening session when we had to choose the songs for the new album. And when ‘Spray’ came on, we instantly knew that it had to be the main track. I thought, ‘This is it.’ If our previous tracks show our liveliness and refreshing side, our new song shows our energetic side, just like the album’s title,” Yohan said as he shared his first impression of the song.
“(WEi) is a team that relentlessly tries to show a new side. In terms of musical color, we hope to display a different color every time to show that we’ve matured over time, which is why we keep pushing the envelope for each comeback,” Seok-hwa said.
WEi’s fifth EP, “Love Pt.2: Passion,” hit global music platforms on Wednesday at 6 p.m.