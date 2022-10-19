WEi hopes to ‘spray’ listeners’ playlists with fifth EP ‘Love Pt.2: Passion’

Boy band WEi poses during a press conference for its fifth EP, “Love Pt.2: Passion,” held in Seoul on Wednesday. (Oui Entertainment)

When you're young, developing a crush can happen in an instant. But in many ways, falling in love is quite difficult. With that knowledge, boy band WEi has made a return to show off a more mature approach to love with its fifth EP, "Love Pt.2: Passion," which dropped Wednesday evening.

“We’re back with a whole new concept, and our band is excited to showcase this change to people,” the band’s leader Dae-hyeon said during Wednesday’s media press conference held in Mokdong, western Seoul.

Dong-han also shared his thoughts about the band's return seven months after its previous EP.

“We were on our world tour before releasing the new album. We’ve prepared a lot for this album, a high-quality album, so I hope many will look forward to it. I can say that all the members have become more seasoned and toughened, and those parts will be evident on stage when we perform,” he said.

Leaving behind the adventures and buzz of hopping on its first-ever world tour, the K-pop rookie band seemed confident about making it big this time.

“Love Pt. 1: First Love,” released in March, was about innocent and puppy love, while the latest release covers feelings of passionate love.

Fronting the six-song package is the lead song “Spray,” which Dae-hyeon described as a track that shows the band’s “confidence.” The rapper went on to say that the words to the song, which he wrote, talk about how one wants to paint their lover on a canvas.

“It’s definitely a song that is different from what we’ve done before. And I once again listed myself as a lyricist because I wanted to express the song in my way. The initial rap verse was slightly different, but I tweaked it and melded the verse with my musical style,” he added.