Kakao outage prompts monopoly probe

A notice was posted on an unmanned payment machine at a Kakao T parking lot in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province on Sunday to notify the system failure as service disruptions continued. (Yonhap)

KakaoTalk's outage over the weekend has spilled over to the political arena, with the president and political parties honing in on the nation's largest messaging app operator.

On Monday President Yoon Suk-yeol said that the state would respond to revamp the system, considering communication networks as a part of national infrastructure. The government is also looking at whether Kakao’s monopoly could distort the communication network services market. Lawmakers hurriedly promised to devise legislative measures to prevent a recurrence, calling the service failure a “national disaster.”

Kakao is the nation’s most popular messaging app with 47.5 million monthly active users in Korea, more than 90 percent of South Korea's population of 51.74 million. The company's messaging, ride-hailing and other public services suffered disruptions on Saturday and Sunday due to a fire at a data center that prompted a power outage.

In a regular morning press briefing, Yoon hinted at a response involving both the legislative and administrative branches.

“Although Kakao is a network operated by a private company, it is virtually no different from a national communication network from the perspective of the people.”

He vowed to revamp the system by discussing the matter with the National Assembly so that people will not be inconvenienced in the future.

When asked whether there is any area for the government to discuss improvements given Kakao’s near-monopolistic market share, Yoon replied, "I have a free market economic mindset that respects corporate autonomy and creativity, but that is based on the premise that the market itself has reasonably allocated resources and income in a system of fair competition."

The presidential office sees the service disruptions as a serious problem that could even harm national security if left unaddressed.

A day earlier, presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said in a briefing, "In a hyper-connected society, data communication infrastructure is directly related to national security and people's lives. It not only causes harm but also causes fatal problems to national security in case of an emergency.”

The ruling and opposition parties hurriedly announced on Monday that they would prepare “legislative measures” in relation to the disruption of Kakao’s services.

The ruling People Power Party defined this situation as a “man-made disaster created by insensitivity to safety” while the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea pointed out that it was a “national disaster.”

People Power Party floor leader Joo Ho-young said at an emergency response committee on Monday, "As the country has to sufficiently prepare for North Korean provocation threats such as network disruption, it is urgent to prepare related countermeasures from the national security level."

“As many people and experts point out the need to prevent excessive monopoly over the current situation, the ruling and opposition parties will reach an agreement for the prevention of a monopoly and effective safety measures and create a good plan as soon as possible,” he said.

Rep. Seong Il-jong of the ruling party said, “The root cause of Kakao’s failure is that it does not have perfect redundancy. In order to prevent the same situation in advance in the future, server redundancy should be mandatory.”

He vowed to open a meeting with the ruling party and the government to address the problems and take measures to prevent future inconveniences to Korean citizens.

Park Hong-geun, floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, also said on the same day relevant standing committees such as ICT committee, political affair committee, industry committee and transportation committee will check the overall status of the establishment of data backup systems of online platform companies.

“Taking this incident into account, we will quickly come up with legislative measures so that we do not become helpless in a digital platform disaster,” he said.

Democratic Party spokesperson Im Oh-kyung said at a briefing on the day, “All (Kakao) services such as messengers, taxis and finance were suspended, and the people suffered inconveniences all day."

“The Democratic Party will examine the cause of the accident and countermeasures through a state inspection and come up with measures to improve the system,” Im said.

The Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee decided to call Kakao founder Kim Beom-soo as a witness to the upcoming audit slated for Oct. 24.

The committee held a plenary meeting on the day and selected six witnesses for the upcoming comprehensive audit. They include SK Chairman Chey Tae-won, Naver founder and Global Investment Officer Lee Hae-jin, SK C&C CEO Park Sung-ha, Kakao CEO Hong Eun-taek and Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon.

Committee chairperson Chung Cheong-rae said, "We will limit the scope of the witness interrogation on Oct. 24 to issues related to the service disruption of Kakao due to the SK C&C data center fire."