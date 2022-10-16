[Graphic News] Chinese account for 62% of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015

Chinese nationals have accounted for over 60 percent of apartment purchases by foreign nationals in South Korea since 2015, a government report showed.
According to a report from the Land Ministry submitted to Rep. Yang Kyung-sook of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, the number of apartment purchase deals by Chinese nationals amounted to 18,465 between January 2015 and August of this year.
The tally accounts for 62 percent of a total of 29,792 apartment purchases by foreigners during the tracked period.
Americans bought 5,855 apartments, or 19.6 percent of the foreign purchases.
Apartment buying by foreigners, recorded at 2,979 in 2015, grew steadily to 3,930 in 2019 and surged 43.5 percent on-year in 2020, amid the toughening of borrowing and home purchase rules for South Koreans to rein in skyrocketing housing prices. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)