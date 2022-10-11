El Salvador seeks win-win ties with Korea: foreign minister

El Salvador foreign minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at Shilla Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Thursday.(El Salvador Embassy in Seoul)

El Salvador hopes to consolidate ties with the Korean government under President Yoon Suk-yeol and redirect the relationship toward a win-win interaction, said El Salvador Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco during an interview with The Korea Herald on Thursday.

The two countries could cooperate in technological innovation, energy, urban development, health and environmental sustainability, said Hill Tinoco, who was on a ministerial tour across Asia to consolidate relations with strategic partners.

“El Salvador looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties with South Korea laying foundations for greater collaboration in trade and investments,” said Hill Tinoco.

During her visit, the first by an El Salvadoran foreign minister since 2011, she had high-level meetings with her South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, and discussed bilateral, regional, and multilateral interests, and mechanisms to enhance bilateral cooperation.

In particular, El Salvador is working to make the country a regional logistics hub, she said, and stressed the need to learn from Korea.

“Korean expertise is essential to achieve and accelerate El Salvador’s national logistics transformation," said Hill Tinoco.

She encouraged Korean companies to participate in the planning, construction and operation of large-scale initiatives that would help improve El Salvador's connectivity, operate new technologies and construct smart cities.

Korean companies recently have been involved in public works such as Acajutla Port, the Pacific Airport, the Pacific Train, the San Salvador Subway and the construction of different highways, Hill Tinoco said.

The two countries have also worked together to strengthen technological and research capacities to guarantee food security, sustainability of ecosystems and use of natural resources, and strengthening of digital governance and support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, she added.