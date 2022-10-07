Spot Hangeul signboards in downtown Seoul

The statue of King Sejong at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul (rf123)

With its 600 years of history as Korea’s capital, the center of Seoul embraces the essence of Korean culture.

Especially near Gyeongbokgung, the main palace of the Joseon dynasty (1391-1910), neighborhoods have been making efforts to show their identity as the historic center of Korea.

One of the efforts has been increasing the number of signboards in Hangeul.

As most major brands in South Korea write their names in English, visitors to Seoul's boulevards might find more Romanized signs than Hangeul ones.

But, stores and restaurants in Insa-dong and Seochon display many signboards written in Hangeul, even international brands. Take a look at these neighborhoods.