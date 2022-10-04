 Back To Top
National

N. Korea fires suspected IRBM eastward: S. Korean military

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 4, 2022 - 09:21       Updated : Oct 4, 2022 - 09:27
This file photo, taken on Sept. 25, shows a news report on a North Korean missile launch being aired on a TV screen at Seoul Station. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken on Sept. 25, shows a news report on a North Korean missile launch being aired on a TV screen at Seoul Station. (Yonhap)

North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) eastward Tuesday, the South Korean military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from Mupyong-ri in the northern province of Jagang at 7:23 a.m. and that the missile flew past Japan. It did not provide additional details.

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.

The launch marks the fifth of its kind since late last month. Pyongyang last fired an IRBM in January. The Hwasong 12-type missile flew some 800 kilometers at a top altitude of 2,000 km.

The North launched one short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) on Sept. 25, then two last Wednesday, another two the following day and two on Saturday.

The latest saber-rattling came after Seoul and Washington wrapped up their naval exercise, involving the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, and a trilateral anti-submarine exercise with Japan last week.

The South, the US and Japan have been reinforcing bilateral and trilateral security coordination amid concerns the North could ratchet up tensions by conducting a nuclear test or other provocative acts. (Yonhap)

