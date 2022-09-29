Yoon, Harris reaffirm security alliance amid NK threats

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a photo before sitting down for talks at the presidential office in Seoul on Thursday. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol met with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Seoul on Thursday, reaffirming their security alliance amid North Korea’s provocations. Despite the North’s missile launch a day before her trip to Seoul, Harris did not change her plans to visit the Demilitarized Zone later in the day.

It is the first time in 4 1/2 years for the sitting US vice president to visit Korea, since the PyeongChang Olympics in February 2018 when former Vice President Mike Pence came here.

"The Korea-US alliance is developing beyond the Korean Peninsula into a global alliance and is expanding from a military alliance to an economic and technological alliance," Yoon said in a meeting with Harris at the presidential office in Yongsan at around 11:40 a.m.

“President Joe Biden and I met several times last week, including in London and New York, to agree on the direction of our alliance's development,” Yoon said. “I would like to continue to develop the Korea-US alliance as a strong support for protecting our people's freedom, safety and prosperity.”

Yoon said that he expects Harris’ visit will be another “turning point” following Biden's visit to Seoul.

In response, Harris said the alliance of the two nations is a "linchpin of security and prosperity" on the Korean Peninsula, in the region and throughout the globe.

"I am here to reinforce the strength of our alliance and strengthen our work together," she said.

After the remarks, the meeting continued behind closed doors.

At the closed-door meeting, concerns over discrimination against Korean electric vehicles under the US Inflation Reduction Act and issues on North Korea's nuclear weapons appear to have been mainly discussed.

When Yoon visited New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly last week, he met with Biden three times and asked for a solution to the Inflation Reduction Act issue. Harris also acknowledged concerns of the Korean side in a meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in Japan the previous day.

Gender issues were expected to be put on the table.

A day before Harris came to Korea, she had an interview with New York Times in Japan and said she planned to raise concerns about gender equality policies during talks with Yoon.

Harris said she believes the state of democracy could be measured based on the status of women in that democracy, saying, “I do plan on bringing it up with him (Yoon),” in the interview.

However, the presidential office later said gender issues were not discussed at the talks.

Following the talks with Yoon, Harris met with female leaders here and stressed the importance of promoting gender equality at national and global levels.

As the last item on her agenda for Thursday, Harris visited the DMZ straddling the inter-Korean border amid a difficult situation on the Korean Peninsula due to recent legislation on North Korea's nuclear weapons and its continuous launch of ballistic missiles.

A day before Harris visited Korea, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, Wednesday evening. Despite the provocations, the White House said Harris would not change her plan to visit the DMZ.

“Harris’ visit to the DMZ will underscore the strength of the US-Korea alliance and US commitment to stand beside South Korea in the face of any threats posed by the North,” the White House said.