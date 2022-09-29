 Back To Top
Business

Korean Air involved in minor collision incident at Heathrow airport

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 29, 2022 - 09:20       Updated : Sept 29, 2022 - 09:20
Korean Air's Boeing 737-8 aircraft (Yonhap)
Korean Air’s Boeing 737-8 aircraft (Yonhap)

Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, said Thursday there was a minor collision incident involving its aircraft and an Icelandair plane at London Heathrow airport. No injuries have been reported.

The incident occurred during the departure of a Korean Air B777-300ER from the Heathrow airport.

"During Korean Air flight KE908's taxiing operation to the runway, the aircraft's left winglet came into contact with Icelandair flight FI454 aircraft's tail rudder," Korean Air said in a text message.

British aviation authorities are looking into the cause of the incident and damage on the planes.

Korean Air said it will send an alternative aircraft at 9:30 a.m. Thursday for its passengers. (Yonhap)

