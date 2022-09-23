 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Miryang Arirang Festival marks 10th anniversary of 'Arirang' on UNESCO heritage list

By Hwang Dong-Hee
Published : Sept 23, 2022 - 16:12       Updated : Sept 23, 2022 - 17:17
Visitors watch “Miryanggang Odyssey
Visitors watch “Miryanggang Odyssey" at Miryang Arirang Festival, which kicked off on Thursday. (Miryang Arirang Festival)

Miryang Arirang Festival, the top cultural festival in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, kicked off on Thursday, making its return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The 64th edition of the festival marks the 10th anniversary of the enlisting of Korean folk song "Arirang" on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. There are several variations of "Arirang," usually prefixed by the place of origin.

Under the theme “Connecting Miryang Arirang to the world,” the four-day festival offers over 40 programs in the areas of Yeongnamru Pavilion and Miryang riverside.

“Miryanggang Odyssey
“Miryanggang Odyssey" on Thursday (Miryang Arirang Festival)

“Miryanggang Odyssey,” a large-scale musical performance that incorporates multimedia presentation against the scenic background of Yeongnamru, a pavilion that dates back from the Joseon period, is a highlight of the festival.

The 90-minute show presents the local folktales of Miryang and stories of historic heroes from the region. A total of 1,000 participants will be on stage for the performance at 8:30 p.m. every night during the festival.

Other programs includes a parade, street performances, singing competitions, talk sessions with the "Arirang" performers and intangible cultural heritage performances.

In addition, Miryang Culture and Tourism Foundation is hosting an exhibition on the history of "Miryang Arirang."

On Sunday, the festival will close with an Arirang gala show of reinterpretations of "Miryang Arirang."



By Hwang Dong-Hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114