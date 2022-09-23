Miryang Arirang Festival marks 10th anniversary of 'Arirang' on UNESCO heritage list

Visitors watch “Miryanggang Odyssey" at Miryang Arirang Festival, which kicked off on Thursday. (Miryang Arirang Festival)

Miryang Arirang Festival, the top cultural festival in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, kicked off on Thursday, making its return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The 64th edition of the festival marks the 10th anniversary of the enlisting of Korean folk song "Arirang" on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. There are several variations of "Arirang," usually prefixed by the place of origin.

Under the theme “Connecting Miryang Arirang to the world,” the four-day festival offers over 40 programs in the areas of Yeongnamru Pavilion and Miryang riverside.