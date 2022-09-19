Kara to make comeback in November after seven-year hiatus

Girl group Kara will make a long-awaited comeback in November in celebration of its 15th anniversary.

After rumors that the K-pop act is gearing for a return, the band’s agency RBW confirmed Monday that the band will drop a new album sometime in November.

“Since the new musical project is to celebrate the band’s 15th anniversary and is coming out after a long hiatus, we plan to fully support the members in gifting their fans with new music as much as possible,” the agency added.

The group also plans to appear on various television programs to celebrate the 15th anniversary album, according to the agency.

This marks the first return for the girl group since it released its 7th EP, “In Love,” in May 2015.