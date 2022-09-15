 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink adds more dates to US tour

By Hwang You-mee
Published : Sept 15, 2022 - 16:53       Updated : Sept 15, 2022 - 16:53

(Credit: YG Entertainment)
(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink will perform three more times in North America, YG Entertainment announced Thursday.

The quartet was originally planning to perform 10 times across seven cities for the North American leg of its world tour, but added three more concerts at fans' strong urging. The girl group will hit Dallas on Oct. 25 and go live in Los Angeles, the final destination of the leg, on Nov. 19. The ever-expanding tour is estimated to attract about 1.5 million concertgoers in total, and is likely to set a record for a K-pop girl group.

The grand tour starts in Seoul on Oct. 15 and will bring the band to Europe, Asia and Oceania as well.

The four bandmates left for Los Angeles on Thursday.

Kang Daniel to tour Japan for the 1st time

(Credit: Warner Music Japan)
(Credit: Warner Music Japan)

Kang Daniel will hold concerts in Japan for the first time to mark his official debut in the country next month.

He is set to roll out his first EP, “Joy Ride,” on Oct. 5 and will perform in front of fans as a solo musician for the first time on Oct. 15 and 16, first in Osaka and then in Yokohama.

The EP will include the titular track and “TPIR,” a collaboration with Japanese guitarist Miyavi that was released in advance. Four tracks from his first full album “The Story,” including a rearranged version of “Loser,” will also be part of the EP.

The singer and actor held his first standalone concerts, "First Parade in Seoul," last month for two days. However, he withdrew from joining Summer Sonic, one of the largest music festivals in Japan, in the following week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Ex-IZ*ONE Lee Chaeyeon to debut solo

(Credit: WM Entertainment)
(Credit: WM Entertainment)

Lee Chaeyeon, formerly of IZ*ONE, will debut as a solo musician next month, agency WM Entertainment said Thursday.

She is preparing an album that is set to be released in October, it confirmed.

There has been speculation that she would make the move soon, and sister Chaeyreong, who is a member of Itzy, hinted that she is gearing up for a solo debut in an entertainment show earlier this month.

Lee debuted as a main dancer of IZ*ONE in 2018 through reality TV competition “Produce 48.” Since the girl group disbanded in April last year, she has appeared in a series of variety shows including "Street Woman Fighter," and starred in a web drama set in Busan opposite of Chanhee of SF9.

Ex-NU’EST Ren begins new chapter on his own: report

(Credit: Big Planet Made)
(Credit: Big Planet Made)

Ren, formerly of NU’EST, is readying himself to take more bold steps as a solo musician, hosting fan concerts in Korea and Japan from early November, according to a local media report Thursday.

He will be the last from the band that he has been a member of for 10 years to hold concerts on his own. The five-member act disbanded in March, as the bandmates decided to pursue careers individually after their contract expired. Ren signed with Big Planet Made in May.

He has been active in musicals and will take on the role of D’Artagnan in "The Three Musketeers" beginning Friday. He also has appeared on TV music programs as a solo performer.

By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114