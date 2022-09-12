Special counsel probe on Air Force sex crime ends

Brig. Gen. Jeon Ik-soo, who was accused of dereliction of duty while investigating Sgt. Lee Ye-ram’s case in June last year, arrives at the independent special probe office located in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, to attend the investigation, Aug. 27. (Yonhap)

The independent counsel probe into the death of Sgt. Lee Ye-ram, a victim of sexual violence in the Air Force, came to an end Monday, with the results to be announced tomorrow.

The independent counsel team led by prosecutor Ahn Mi-young was launched in June, and Monday was the end of the 100 days granted under related regulations.

Over the past 100 days, the team searched more than 30 locations, including the Defense Ministry, Air Force Headquarters, 20th Fighter Wing, and Air Force Investigation Team, and questioned dozens of people involved in the incident.

The lawyer suspected of fabricating a recording file, which was the evidence of Brig. Gen. Jeon Ik-soo’s alleged cover-up of the investigation, was arrested, but the probe team is yet to produce any clear results for Jeon, who is suspected of mishandling the initial investigation.

The bereaved family claims the mismanaged investigation led by Jeon was the main cause additional victimization, which eventually led Lee to suicide.

The team had summoned Jeon three times during the probe, but has so far failed to clarify what charges can be filed against him. Jeon had reportedly claimed that there was no problem with the initial probe that he had conducted.

Sgt. Lee was sexually harassed by a male colleague on March 2 last year, and committed suicide after she faced additional victimization such as threats from the superiors who wished to close the case quietly.

Lee’s unit and military prosecutors did not investigate the suspect even after Lee’s death. The Defense Ministry’s prosecution belatedly indicted 15 people, but this did not include Jeon or Air Force legal officials.