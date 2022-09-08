 Back To Top
National

Yoon to meet with US Vice President Harris in Seoul on Sept. 29

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 8, 2022 - 10:04       Updated : Sept 8, 2022 - 10:04
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable discussion with local leaders after attending the annual Greater Boston Labor Council breakfast at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel in Boston on Monday. (EPA-Yonhap)
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable discussion with local leaders after attending the annual Greater Boston Labor Council breakfast at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel in Boston on Monday. (EPA-Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol will meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Seoul on Sept. 29 and discuss the bilateral alliance, North Korea and other issues of mutual interest, his office said Thursday.

Harris's visit comes four months after US President Joe Biden visited Seoul for a summit with Yoon shortly after the South Korean president took office.

Yoon and Harris plan to discuss ways to strengthen South Korea-US relations, North Korea, economic security, and key regional and international issues, the presidential office said in a press release.

The vice president's visit "reflects the two governments' firm commitment following the launch of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration to strengthen the South Korea-US alliance," it said, noting that the last time a US vice president visited South Korea was in February 2018, when then Vice President Mike Pence attended the opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. (Yonhap)

