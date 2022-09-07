 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Korea submits bid to host Busan Expo 2030

By Kim Yon-se
Published : Sept 7, 2022 - 17:04       Updated : Sept 7, 2022 - 17:04

A capture of homepage of the bid committee for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea, shows Gwangan Bridge in the city.
A capture of homepage of the bid committee for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea, shows Gwangan Bridge in the city.
SEJONG -- South Korea on Wednesday turned in a formal bid to host the World Expo 2030 in its second-largest city of Busan to the Bureau International des Expositions.

A Korean delegation, led by First Vice Minister of Industry Jang Young-jin, stressed the distinctive merits of Korea and Busan, as well as the government’s strong will, during a meeting with BIE Secretary-General Dimitri Kerkentzes at the organization’s headquarters in Paris.

The bid details that Busan had successfully hosted international events such as the 2002 Summer Asian Games, the 2005 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit and the 2022 International Film Festival.

The delegation, via the bid, unveiled the theme of “Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future” with three subthemes: sustainable living with nature, technology for humanity, and platform for caring and sharing, according to the Industry Ministry.

The first subtheme included the key words green energy, green industrial revolution and green partnership.

Key words for the second subtheme were innovative technology, human technology and inclusive technology.

The third subtheme covers platforms for social safety net, gap settlement and knowledge sharing.

“The bid will later be delivered to 170 members of the BIE, and be used for documents for due diligence, slated for the first quarter of 2023,” the ministry said.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, the delegation also called for officials from some of the 170 member countries, who were staying in Paris, to support Busan’s expo hosting.

The venue for the World Expo 2030 will be announced through a vote during the 173rd General Assembly of the BIE in November 2023 after a chain of procedures, such as due diligence.

The 2020 World Expo was held in Dubai from October 2021-March 2022, after being postponed in the wake of the pandemic.

Busan is Korea's largest port city with a population of 3.3 million, as of August.

By Kim Yon-se (kys@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114