Closing their 7-year story, Dia says 'Rooting For You'

K-pop group Dia (Pocketbol Studio)



Ahead of officially marking an end to its seven-year journey together, Dia says "Rooting For You" to its fans and members with its last single.



Pocketbol Studio on Tuesday announced Dia will drop its final single as a group on Sept. 15. The six-piece girl group is set to disband when its contract terminates on Sept. 14.



The agency unveiled the cover image of the upcoming single, which showed a calendar page of when Dia debuted -- September 2015 -- marked with the act's memorable first steps along with handwritten memos from the members themselves.



The upcoming single will be a two-track package including member Ki Hui-hyeon's self-written song of the same title, "Rooting For You."



Following the single's release, Dia members will perform the song together once on a TV music show, the agency added.



In May, Pocketbol Studio announced Dia's tentative disbandment. It announced Dia would return with a new album in August and that it would be Dia's last album before the members' exclusive contract with Pocketbol Studio comes to an end.



"With the August album as the end, the members have decided to part their ways," the agency told local media outlets following the announcement then.



The album has since been downsized to a two-song single, and a month late, but still, Dia members have kept their last promise with fans.







Cover image of Dia's new single "Rooting For You" set for release on Sept. 15 (Pocketbol Studio)