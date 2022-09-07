Let no man deceive you by any means: ‘Narco-Saints’

From left: Actors Yoo Yeon-seok, Park Hae-soo, Hwang Jung-min, Ha Jung-woo and Jo Woo-jin pose for photos before a press conference at Josun Palace in Gangnam, southern Seoul. (Netflix)

Netflix’s upcoming “Narco-Saints” is set to present an explosive crime saga in a new setting with a dynamic story and a pseudo religious leader. “I thought the series held a powerful story. A Korean becoming a drug lord in a country on the northeastern Atlantic coast of South America? This is an exciting setting for a movie,” Ha Jung-woo, who makes his return to a drama series after 15 years, said at a press conference held at Josun Palace in southern Seoul, Wednesday. “When I first heard about the story, I hoped it would make a jump into either a crime film or a drama series. Because the series had a mesmerizing storyline, I was able to wait for six to seven years, handing out ideas for ‘Narco-Saints,’” Ha added.

Still image of "Narco-Saints" (Netflix)

Based on a true story about a South Korean man in Suriname who smuggled cocaine from South America to Europe using Koreans as carriers, the six-episode series revolves around Kang In-gu (Ha), a hard-working man who does not want his children to live in poverty. Hoping to change his life, Kang starts a new business with a friend in the unfamiliar locale of Suriname. After Kang unexpectedly encounters Korean pastor Jeon (Hwang Jung-min), who is also a drug king, he becomes a pawn in the international drug trade. A new mind game begins when Kang is caught by Choi Chang-ho (Park Hae-soo), a South Korean government agent.

A still image shows Hwang Jung-min (left) as Pastor Jeon and Ha Jung-woo (center) as Kang In-gu at a church in "Narco-Saints." (Netflix)

Director Yoon Jong-bin, who was behind hit crime films “Nameless Gangster: Rules of Time” (2012), “A Violent Prosecutor” (2016) and “The Spy Gone North” (2018), said that he decided to make his drama debut with “Narco-Saints” because two hours would not be enough.

Director Yoon Jong-bin attends a press conference for "Narco-Saints" in Seoul, Wednesday. (Netflix)