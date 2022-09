Movie theaters offer a new experience

Tempur Cinema (CJ CGV)





Reclining bed cinemas



Feel like staying in bed but want to catch the latest box office release?



CJ CGV, South Korea's largest multiplex cinema chain, has collaborated with mattress brand Tempur to bring reclining motion beds into theaters at four locations in and outside Seoul, including Apgujeong, Yongsan and Yeoido.



The adjustable bed allows users to adjust their neck, back and foot positions with a remote control.



By placing only 30 to 50 seats in a single theater, the Tempur cinemas allow moviegoers to enjoy movies in a more intimate environment.



The price for one ticket is 50,000 won, compared to 13,000 won for a standard movie ticket, and tickets can only be purchased in combinations of two.



Pursuing a premium service that differentiates itself from ordinary cinema, it provides welcome drink and snacks such as tea, sparkling water and a chocolate bar.

Megabox Samcheonpo (Megabox)



Cinema with an ocean view



Located in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, Megabox Samcheonpo is known to be the country’s first movie theater with an ocean view.



Before the screening of the movie, moviegoers can enjoy the panoramic vista of the sea through full-wall glass window. The curtain comes down when the movie starts.



This theater’s busiest hours are around sunset, when people can enjoy a beautiful view of the ocean with the sun setting on the horizon before they watch a movie.



The theater is nestled inside of Arte Resort, which offers a 2,000 won discount to a movie ticket for those people staying at the accommodation.



