Movie theaters offer a new experience

Tempur Cinema (CJ CGV)
Reclining bed cinemas
Feel like staying in bed but want to catch the latest box office release?
CJ CGV, South Korea's largest multiplex cinema chain, has collaborated with mattress brand Tempur to bring reclining motion beds into theaters at four locations in and outside Seoul, including Apgujeong, Yongsan and Yeoido.
The adjustable bed allows users to adjust their neck, back and foot positions with a remote control.
By placing only 30 to 50 seats in a single theater, the Tempur cinemas allow moviegoers to enjoy movies in a more intimate environment.
The price for one ticket is 50,000 won, compared to 13,000 won for a standard movie ticket, and tickets can only be purchased in combinations of two.
Pursuing a premium service that differentiates itself from ordinary cinema, it provides welcome drink and snacks such as tea, sparkling water and a chocolate bar.
Megabox Samcheonpo (Megabox)
Cinema with an ocean view
Located in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, Megabox Samcheonpo is known to be the country’s first movie theater with an ocean view.
Before the screening of the movie, moviegoers can enjoy the panoramic vista of the sea through full-wall glass window. The curtain comes down when the movie starts.
This theater’s busiest hours are around sunset, when people can enjoy a beautiful view of the ocean with the sun setting on the horizon before they watch a movie.
The theater is nestled inside of Arte Resort, which offers a 2,000 won discount to a movie ticket for those people staying at the accommodation.
Another attraction in the area is a 2.43-kilometer-long cable car connecting Choyang Island and Gaksan Mountain. The crystal cabin cable car with a transparent floor provides unhindered views of the mountains and islands at Hallyeohaesang National Park.
(VOD suite)
Video rooms gone upscale
VOD suite, a private movie theater located in Nonhyeon-dong in Gangnam, boasts a 200-inch screen and a surround sound system.
This place allows visitors to enjoy video on demand movies via Netflix and YouTube using the visitors’ own account on the big screen.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the place emerged as an alternative for those who tried to avoid big crowds in regular theaters.
It is suitable for watching musical or virtual concerts and performances that need lifelike audio.
While watching content, visitors can order snacks like a cheese platter, nachos, and butter popcorn with a free corkage policy.
The building houses 8 rooms with prices ranging from 90,000 won to 300,000 for three hours depending on the size of the rooms.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)