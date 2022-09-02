[Today’s K-pop] NCT 127 to host showcase to mark return

At the event “Faster,” the band will put on a series of performances including those for “2 Baddies,” titular track from the upcoming LP, and “Kick It,” one of its hits. It will be broadcast live as well via Beyond Live.
The LP comes about 11 months since “Favorite,” reissue of third LP “Sticker.” The third LP hit Billboard 200 at No. 3, its career-high, and stayed on the chart for 17 weeks in a row.
The nine-piece act will pick up its second world tour Neo City – The Link later this month and visit fans in Manila before flying over to North America and Latin America. It will then return to Asia and go live in Jakarta and Bangkok.
GOT7’s Jay B to drop 2nd solo EP
Jay B of GOT7 will make a comeback as a solo musician with second EP “Be Yourself” on Sept. 21, said agency Cdnza Records Friday.
The news came with a collage poster that showed the musician peeking out from behind a sofa full of mischief.
It has only been about a month since single “Rocking Chair” that was first unveiled at his solo mini concert in June.
The leader of the septet signed with H1ghr Music, founded by then-Co-CEO Jay Park, in 2021 when the band’s contract with JYP Entertainment expired. In August last year, he put out first solo EP “Somo:fume” that topped iTunes top albums chart in 49 regions.
Jay Park stepped down from the CEO position in December last year although he still holds the advisor role. Jay B did not renew his contract with H1ghr Music in March and joined a newly established agency in late July.
Stray Kids’ “Maniac” amasses 100m streams on Spotify
Stray Kids’ “Maniac” surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, according to label JYP Entertainment on Friday.
It is the main track from EP “Oddinary” that came out in March and became the band’s fifth song to reach the milestone, following “Miroh,” “God’s Menu,” “Back Door” and “Thunderous.”
The EP landed atop Billboard 200, making the eight-member act the third K-pop artist ever to achieve the feat, after BTS and Super M. It also was the band’s second million-selling album.
Meanwhile, Stray Kids will hold encore concerts in Seoul on Sept. 17-18. It recently wrapped up its second world tour that started in late April with three-day concert in Seoul and brought the band to six cities in the US and two in Japan.
Eric Nam to hold concert in Seoul
Eric Nam will hold a concert in Seoul on Nov. 20, announced agency Live Nation Korea Friday.
It will be over 3 1/2 years since his previous standalone concert in Seoul “I Color U.” This is part of his international tour that started in January after dropping second studio album “There And Back Again.”
The tour started small in the American-born Korean’s hometown Atlanta with an audience of 600. It grew into a grand tour that will bring him to a total of 51 cities in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.
Nam started his musical career in Korea appearing in a reality contest show. After a successful gig as a singer and an emcee, he returned to the US and put out “Before We Begin” in November 2019. The album made Spotify’s top albums debut chart at No. 10 and ranked No. 3 on iTunes worldwide pop albums chart.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)