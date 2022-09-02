[Today’s K-pop] NCT 127 to host showcase to mark return

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT 127 will mark the release of fourth full album with a showcase in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province on Sept. 16, announced label SM Entertainment on Friday. NCT 127 will mark the release of fourth full album with a showcase in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province on Sept. 16, announced label SM Entertainment on Friday. At the event “Faster,” the band will put on a series of performances including those for “2 Baddies,” titular track from the upcoming LP, and “Kick It,” one of its hits. It will be broadcast live as well via Beyond Live. The LP comes about 11 months since “Favorite,” reissue of third LP “Sticker.” The third LP hit Billboard 200 at No. 3, its career-high, and stayed on the chart for 17 weeks in a row. The nine-piece act will pick up its second world tour Neo City – The Link later this month and visit fans in Manila before flying over to North America and Latin America. It will then return to Asia and go live in Jakarta and Bangkok. GOT7’s Jay B to drop 2nd solo EP

(Credit: Cdnza Records)

Jay B of GOT7 will make a comeback as a solo musician with second EP “Be Yourself” on Sept. 21, said agency Cdnza Records Friday. The news came with a collage poster that showed the musician peeking out from behind a sofa full of mischief. It has only been about a month since single “Rocking Chair” that was first unveiled at his solo mini concert in June. The leader of the septet signed with H1ghr Music, founded by then-Co-CEO Jay Park, in 2021 when the band’s contract with JYP Entertainment expired. In August last year, he put out first solo EP “Somo:fume” that topped iTunes top albums chart in 49 regions. Jay Park stepped down from the CEO position in December last year although he still holds the advisor role. Jay B did not renew his contract with H1ghr Music in March and joined a newly established agency in late July. Stray Kids’ “Maniac” amasses 100m streams on Spotify

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids’ “Maniac” surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, according to label JYP Entertainment on Friday. It is the main track from EP “Oddinary” that came out in March and became the band’s fifth song to reach the milestone, following “Miroh,” “God’s Menu,” “Back Door” and “Thunderous.” The EP landed atop Billboard 200, making the eight-member act the third K-pop artist ever to achieve the feat, after BTS and Super M. It also was the band’s second million-selling album. Meanwhile, Stray Kids will hold encore concerts in Seoul on Sept. 17-18. It recently wrapped up its second world tour that started in late April with three-day concert in Seoul and brought the band to six cities in the US and two in Japan. Eric Nam to hold concert in Seoul

(Credit: Live Nation Korea)