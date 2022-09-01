Parties escalate feud as new National Assembly begins

South Korea’s ruling and opposition parties began the first National Assembly regular session under the Yoon Suk-yeol administration on Thursday feuding over North Korea human rights agenda and growing criminal jeopardy facing key figures of both major parties.



With a minority in the National Assembly, the ruling People Power Party will likely have a diminished influence over legislation and other political decisions. About 60 percent of National Assembly seats are held by Democratic Party of Korea, the main opposition.



