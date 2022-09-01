Parties escalate feud as new National Assembly begins

South Korea’s ruling and opposition parties began the first National Assembly regular session under the Yoon Suk-yeol administration on Thursday feuding over North Korea human rights agenda and growing criminal jeopardy facing key figures of both major parties.
With a minority in the National Assembly, the ruling People Power Party will likely have a diminished influence over legislation and other political decisions. About 60 percent of National Assembly seats are held by Democratic Party of Korea, the main opposition.
Ruling People Power Party floor leader Rep. Kweon Seong-dong (left) and opposition Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Lee Jae-myung (Yonhap)
Fate of North Korea human rights foundation left hanging
The North Korean Human Rights Act enacted in 2016 stipulates a statutory foundation investigating the status of human rights in the North and developing policies concerning promotion of human rights there and humanitarian aid.
Six years since the Act’s enactment, no such foundation has been created amid steep opposition from the Democratic Party.
Last week People Power Party called for swift appointment of the chair of the North Korea human rights foundation and an inspector general overseeing the audit of the presidential office, posts which have remained unfilled over the last five years of the Moon Jae-in administration. The Democratic Party has only agreed to the latter.
The foundation’s chair is picked among candidates recommended by the ruling and opposition parties and the minister of unification. The People Power Party already submitted its recommendations in February last year. The Democratic Party has failed to come up with its recommendations, with the Ministry of Unification making another request to do so in July.Criminal investigations vs. first lady, Democratic Party leader
Earlier this week, the Democratic Party has demanded a special counsel investigation into Kim, who is being investigated for allegedly faking her credentials to land faculty positions at universities and for her possible role in a Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scandal. Other conflict of interest issues and ethical questions were raised after her personal acquaintances were found to have been given jobs at the presidential office.
The ruling party has hit back at the opposition which is troubled with its own key party figure’s potential criminality.
Its newly elected leader and one-time presidential runner, Lee Jae-myung, is facing several active investigations, the highest profile of which concerns a real estate development project that he pursued while he was mayor of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. Large amounts of the profits from the city project went to private business people, who are suspected of having close ties to Lee.
Ahead of Lee’s election as leader, the Democratic Party revised the intraparty constitution to remove the article that bars members of the party from holding their posts after criminal indictment.Ruling party civil war
People Power Party’s recent attempt at launching an emergency leadership has run into a hurdle after the court granted an injunction filed by ex-leader Lee Jun-seok. The court, siding with Lee Jun-seok, said the situation facing the ruling party was “not an emergency” and the formation of an emergency leadership was therefore invalid.
In July, the ruling party’s internal ethics committee made an unprecedented decision of suspending Lee Jun-seok, then the party leader, for trying to cover up allegations that he accepted sexual favors on several occasions from a business person.
The ethics committee suspension blocked Lee Jun-seok from serving as the leader for six months until January next year, but the ruling party decided to move on with a new leadership before he could come back.
While some on the party are considering pushing ahead with the leadership sans Lee Jun-seok, others including Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo has slammed the plan as “not respecting the opinion of the court.”
By Kim Arin
