[Korean Artists of Note] Choi Chan-sook unearths landownership

The following is the fifth in a six-part series highlighting the next generation of Korean artists active in the international art scene. - Ed

An automatic reclining massage chair moves back and forth with music playing in the background. Former US President Donald Trump appears on the side issuing a warning against North Korea: “They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power.” Sounds of old ladies' laughter drifts out from the video, seemingly tickled by his remarks.

Korean-born artist Choi Chan-sook, who is based in Berlin and Seoul, recalled her stay in Yangji-ri, a small village near the Demilitarized Zone, in 2017, mingling with the mostly elderly residents. The South Korean government formed the town for propaganda purposes to show off the superior living standards of the country. The video work “60Ho” was created based on her memories of the town.

“One day, I was sitting in the massage chair at the senior citizens' center in the town and elderly women were gathered for a singing class. At the same time, Trump was threatening North Korea on TV. The old ladies started to chat about Trump's remarks, laughing,” Choi said in an interview with The Korea Herald.

Choi is attracted to lives that wander without being able to settle in one place. Her works have evolved around the themes of migration and land ownership. “60Ho” questions where the old women belong, hinting at a patriarchal family registration system at the time called “hojuje.” The system was abolished in 2005.



