LATEST NEWS

Chill with royal snacks in Gyeongbok palace

By Lim Jae-Seong
Published : Sept 1, 2022 - 13:20       Updated : Sept 1, 2022 - 13:20

(Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation)
(Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation)
The Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation will jointly host the Saenggwabang program at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul from Sep. 7 to Oct. 20.

Visitors can try the same Korean traditional snacks and teas that royal families enjoyed at the Saenggwabang building in Gyeongbok Palace, a main palace of Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Staff in court lady costumes of the Joseon dynasty will serve the snacks, giving visitors an experience of what it is like to be part of the Joseon royal family.

The program will have four daily sessions for about two months. The sessions will be at 10:00, 11:40, 13:50 and 15:30, allowing visitors to stay for 70 minutes. Reservations begin on Thursday.

It will be closed every Tuesday except for the 2022 Palace Culture Festival on Oct. 4.

Saenggwabang offers six kinds of royal snacks and five teas, which include herbal and fruit-based ones.

The menu is based on historic records from “Annals of the Joseon Dynasty” and “Donguibogam,” a medical book written by royal physician Heo Jun in 1963.

A total of 30 tickets are set aside each day on a first-served basis reservation. A person can reserve up to two tickets.

Reservation for sessions from Sep. 7 to Sep. 30 will be open on Thursday at 3 p.m. and for the remaining sessions on Sep. 15 at the same time in Interpark Ticket.

(Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation)
(Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation)



By Lim Jae-Seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
