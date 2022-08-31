South Korea rejects international tribunal’s order to pay Lone Star

Minister of Justice Han Dong-hoon speaks during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon. (YOnhap)
South Korea will not be accepting an international tribunal’s decision that the government compensate Lone Star Funds in a decadelong investor-to-state dispute arbitration.
“The government maintains that it was fair and equitable in its administrative process involving Lone Star per the international standard, and finds it difficult to accept the decision of the tribunal’s majority,” Minister of Justice Han Dong-hoon told a press briefing.
“Although the ordered compensation has been significantly reduced than that demanded by Lone Star, the government cannot accept the tribunal’s decision,” he said.
Han said the government will be taking steps to both annul and suspend the order so that “no South Korean taxpayer money is spent.”
According to the Justice Ministry, the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes has ordered South Korea to pay 280 billion won ($209 million), which is 4.6 percent of the 6.1 trillion won sought by Lone Star in compensation plus interest.
Wednesday’s settlement order comes nearly 10 years since Lone Star filed for an arbitration proceeding with the World Bank in 2012.
Lone Star asked for compensation, accusing South Korea’s financial authorities of delaying the review process in the sale of the now-defunct Korea Exchange Bank, of which the US fund stood as the biggest shareholder, as well as unfair taxation.
The ministry said the tribunal found South Korea delaying the sale approval to be a violation of the obligation to provide fair and equitable treatment. But some on the tribunal pointed out that Lone Star was responsible for the delay, after the fund was found guilty of stock price manipulation by a South Korean court.
The ministry said the tribunal rejected Lone Star’s claim that it was taxed too heavily.
“The government maintains that it was fair and equitable in its administrative process involving Lone Star per the international standard, and finds it difficult to accept the decision of the tribunal’s majority,” the ministry said in a statement.
According to the Justice Ministry, South Korea is involved in at least six other ongoing arbitration proceedings in addition to that lodged by Lone Star.
About a dozen foreign investors have launched arbitration claims against South Korea in the past 10 years, with the combined costs totaling over 14 trillion won, according to Lawyers for a Democratic Society, or Minbyun.
Over the years, the civic society has called for opting out of the investor-state dispute mechanism.
Minbyun, a progressive lawyers’ group, said South Korea should pull out of investor-state dispute settlements entirely, citing a lack of transparency and threat to the jurisdiction of domestic courts.
“The investor-state dispute settlement enables foreign investors to sue the government,” the group said. “If the government loses arbitration, the case, which is usually exorbitantly expensive, has to be settled using taxpayer money.”
