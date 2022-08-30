Diaspora exhibition at PODO Museum attracts visitors with thought-provoking theme

Since opening on July 5, more than 16,000 people have attended PODO Museum’s “Yet, With Love” exhibition as of Monday.
Under the theme of “Diaspora and All Minorities of the World,” the exhibition focuses on people who are pursuing new lives away from their geographical and emotional hometowns for various reasons, proposing ways to embrace inclusion and co-existence.
Paintings, sculptures, installations and media art by seven artists -- Kang Dong-ju, Lee Bei-kyoung, Jung Yeon-doo, Reena Kallat, Ugo Rondinone, Yoko Ono and Alfredo & Isabel Aquilizan -- are on display at the exhibition.
“’Yet, With Love’ was launched to remind us that people have many things in common before we are divided into the mainstream and minorities,” said Kim Hee-young, the executive director of the museum. “I hope visitors can seek the true meaning of coexistence and tolerance through this exhibition.”
In addition to the exhibition areas, five “thematic spaces” have been installed to help visitors better appreciate the theme of diaspora.
“Departure Board,” for example, features 60 quotes from immigrants who were forced to leave their hometowns for many different reasons. The illuminating “Address Tunnel” flickers small letters like stars in the night sky. The text consists of the overseas addresses and birth dates of foreigners living in Korea, reminding the viewers that many who have left their homes are now living with us in the country.
Actor Kim Min-ha, who played young Sun-ja in the Apple TV+ series “Pachinko,” recorded the Korean; K-pop girl group Billlie’s Tsuki the Japanese, and NCT’s Xiaojun the Chinese.
The audio guide is available through a QR code at the exhibition or on the PODO Museum website.
The exhibition, which is closed on Tuesdays, runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., until July 3, 2023.