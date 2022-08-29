 Back To Top
Business

‘An alien working at Samsung,' S. Korean tech giant unveils new avatar

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Aug 29, 2022 - 14:01       Updated : Aug 29, 2022 - 17:24
Samsung’s virtual alien avatar G-Nusmas is seen sitting in front of the Samsung headquarters building in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics revealed Monday a teaser which featured its new virtual alien avatar named G-Nusmas.

According to Samsung’s video posted online, the small blue extraterrestrial invader, originally from a planet called Nowus-129, accidentally arrived on Earth through a crash landing.

The alien’s name is Samsung spelt backwards, while the name of its home planet is a whimsical wordplay on the address of the company’s headquarters. The alien’s full background story will be revealed in the near future on Samsung’s official website, YouTube and Facebook.

According to the electronics company, the inspiration for “an alien working at Samsung” came from humorous online comments which suggested Samsung “kidnapped aliens to develop its products,” whenever it launched new products.

Samsung said G-Nusmas will communicate with its customers through social media and metaverse platforms.

“We have used ‘internet memes’ that show our customers’ sincere interest in Samsung to present this friendly and cheerful avatar,” said Lee Young-hee, chief of Samsung’s global marketing center.

“We will introduce diverse aspects of Samsung and continue to communicate with our customers by utilizing this alien’s quirky but brilliant creativity,” she added.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
