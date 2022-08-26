[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ “Butter” music video logs 800m views

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



The music video for BTS’ “Butter” reached 800 million views on YouTube on Thursday, said label Big Hit Music on Friday.



The video is the band’s eighth to reach the milestone, following those of “DNA,” “Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey),” “Dynamite,” “MIC Drop Remix,” “Fake Love,” “Idol,” and “Blood, Sweat, Tears.”



“Butter” came out in May 2021 and the dance pop track landed atop Billboard’s Hot 100 and maintained the spot for seven weeks straight. In total, it was No. 1 on the chart for 10 weeks, a record in 2021.



The music video holds a series of records as well, drawing over 3.9 million concurrent viewers at the time of release and logging 108.2 million views on YouTube in 24 hours. The latter earned the septet a Guinness record.



BTS temporarily suspended full-group activities but will hold a special free concert in Busan to promote 2030 Busan World Expo on Oct. 15.



Blackpink’s dance video tops 20m views in a day



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



The performance video for Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” reached 20 million views in 24 hours on YouTube, according to label YG Entertainment on Friday.



The figure surpasses the record its “How You Like That” dance video set, amassing 18.8 million in 24 hours upon release. That video now has over 1.2 billion views on the platform.



The quartet has 33 videos with over 100 million views.



“Pink Venom” is a pre-release from the group’s second full album “Born Pink.” The song came out on Aug. 19 and topped iTunes top songs chart in 75 regions. It was No. 1 on Spotify’s global top songs chart for three days in a row, a first for a K-pop act. The LP is due out on Sept. 16.



Meanwhile, tickets for its two-day Seoul concerts in October became available for purchase on Friday, starting with members of the band’s official fan club.



BTOB’s Lee Changsub to drop 2nd solo single



(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



Lee Changsub of BTOB will put out his second solo single on Sept. 6, said agency Cube Entertainment on Friday.



The single “reissue #001 Surrender” is his first solo work since his first EP “Mark” that came out in 2018. Lee participated in writing the lyrics for all of the tracks on the EP.



Separately, the six-member act marked the tenth anniversary of its debut with a third studio album “Be Together” in February. It also held a three-day concert in Seoul the following month. Bandmate Lee Minhyuk dropped his second solo album and hosted a concert on his own last month.



Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung to put out solo single



(Credit: Fantagio)