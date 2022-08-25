 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

KB launches new premium private banking brand

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Aug 25, 2022 - 16:14       Updated : Aug 25, 2022 - 16:14
A rendering of KB Financial Group’s premium private banking branch “KB Gold & Wise the First” set to open in Apgujeong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul on Sept. 6. (KB Financial Group)
A rendering of KB Financial Group’s premium private banking branch “KB Gold & Wise the First” set to open in Apgujeong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul on Sept. 6. (KB Financial Group)
South Korea’s KB Financial Group on Thursday launched its new premium private banking and asset management brand to better cater to its wealthy clients.

“KB Gold & Wise the First” plans to adopt a “Credit Suisse-like” model in which private bankers and asset managers from KB Kookmin Bank and KB Securities and experts from areas such as investment, tax, real estate and trusts are brought together as a single team for their clients, according to the firm.

Clients can make new investments based on portfolio assessment services provided by the brand. The brand’s team will provide trust fund consulting as part of its “family office” services which aids clients’ inheritance and transfer of their personal assets including corporations.

One-step, easy loan assessment processes alongside recommendation of the best financial products in the industry will be provided for its clients as well.

In line with the launch of its new brand, KB is set to open the nation’s largest private asset management and banking branch on Sept. 6 in Seoul’s affluent neighborhood of Apgujeong.

Industry watchers say the new brand targets clients with personal assets over 3 billion won ($2.2 million).

KB’s new private banking services come 20 years after the firm’s first private banking brand KB Gold & Wise was established.

“We plan to cater to our clients’ needs and happiness by providing a tailored asset management service and by setting a new private banking trend,” a KB official said in a statement.

For the first half of the year, KB’s net profit came to 2.77 trillion won, up 11.2 percent on-year, according to a regulatory filing. Operating profit rose 2.38 percent to 3.5 trillion won, with revenue jumping 55.6 percent to 46.4 trillion won.

(mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114