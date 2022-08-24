 Back To Top
Business

Samsung C&T wins W800b solar power plant project in Qatar

By Hong Yoo
Published : Aug 24, 2022 - 16:17       Updated : Aug 24, 2022 - 16:17
(Samsung C&T)
(Samsung C&T)
Samsung C&T said Wednesday it has inked an 800 billion won ($592.52 million) engineering, procurement and construction contract with QatarEnergy to build solar power plants with the capacity to generate 875 megawatts of electricity.

The project involves building one solar power plant with 417 megawatt capacity in Mesaieed and another one in Ras Laffan with 458 megawatt capacity, which will start generating electricity by the end of 2024.

Around 1.6 million solar panels will be installed in these power plants that together are the size of 1,400 soccer fields.

Construction will begin in September and it is expected to be completed by November 2024.

When completed, QatarEnergy plans to utilize the output to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions from its facilities in both cities, including its massive liquefied natural gas expansion projects in North Field East and North Field South, according to the company.

Samsung C&T has previously attained an LNG terminal construction project worth 2.4 trillion won in Qatar, which is currently under construction.

With its experience in successfully handling big projects via its broad business network overseas, Samsung C&T plans to successfully carry out this solar power plant project.

“We have been recognized as a global player in renewable energy generation with this project in Qatar, which follows our successful completion of a solar power plant project in Guam. We plan to expand our value chain from renewable energy generation to project management as well,” said an official from Samsung C&T.

Samsung C&T has continuously worked on enhancing its sustainable future business portfolio, with projects related to renewable energy generation, green hydrogen, ammonia and small modular reactors.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
