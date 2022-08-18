 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SK buys $150m stake in US energy solution firm Atom Power

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Aug 18, 2022 - 14:40       Updated : Aug 18, 2022 - 14:44
This photo shows multiple electric vehicle chargers that use Atom Power’s solutions in the United States. (SK Inc.)
This photo shows multiple electric vehicle chargers that use Atom Power’s solutions in the United States. (SK Inc.)
SK Group, South Korea‘s second-largest conglomerate by assets, has completed a $150 million deal to buy a stake in US energy solution firm Atom Power, according to the group Thursday.

The group’s affiliates, holding company SK Inc. and oil refinery SK Energy, have purchased the undisclosed amount of the controlling stake.

Atom Power, based in Huntersville, North Carolina, is dedicated to semiconductor chip-powered solid-state digital circuit breakers for customized control of electrical infrastructure. The products are mounted on new and renewable energy storage solutions and electric vehicle chargers.

SK Group said Atom Power‘s solutions will soon be offered at electric vehicle charging platforms in residential and commercial areas at home and abroad.

“Through the acquisition of Atom Power, we will secure the core technologies to energy solution business, and discover numerous business opportunities, including realizing our energy solution platforms,” Kim Moo-hwan, head of green investment center of SK Inc., said in a statement.

Users of the solid-state digital circuit breakers, first commercialized in 2019, can control and monitor the electric current remotely, as well as have access to collected data with respect to power consumption, power generation, charging and self-discharge.

Moreover, a single panel with solid-state circuit breakers can manage multiple chargers at electric vehicle charging stations, according to SK, which could lead to a reduction of infrastructure cost.

“Our technology is the perfect solution for this perfect storm. SK’s backing provides the capital and strategic alignment to support us in driving the new standard for digital power delivery across every industry,” noted Ryan Kennedy, CEO of Atom Power.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114