 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at 4-month high

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 16, 2022 - 10:00       Updated : Aug 16, 2022 - 10:00
People wait in line to get COVID-19 tests at a local testing station in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)
People wait in line to get COVID-19 tests at a local testing station in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 100,000 for the second consecutive day Tuesday, but the number of seriously ill patients hit about a four-month high amid the continued spread of a highly contagious omicron subvariant.

The country added 84,128 new COVID-19 infections, including 463 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 21,502,164, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

New daily infections fell below the 100,000 level on Monday for the first time in a week to come to 62,078. The decrease is mainly attributable to fewer tests over the extended weekend that included the Aug. 15 Liberation Day.

But the number of critically ill patients came to 563, up from the previous day's 521. It is the highest figure since April 26, when the country reported 613 serious cases.

The country also reported 37 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 25,710, the KDCA said. The fatality rate stood at 0.12 percent.

COVID-19 deaths and critical cases have been rising markedly in recent weeks as the country has experienced a new virus wave amid the fast spread of the omicron subvariant BA.5. and the government's lifting of virus curbs. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114