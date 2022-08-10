Flooded Gangnam, a ‘slap in the face’ for Seoul mayor

Seoul’s worst flood in recorded history has put its mayor, Oh Se-hoon, in the spotlight, but not in the way he would have hoped.



Despite him busily visiting scenes of damage in between holding disaster response meetings, the public‘s attention has been directed to what he said more than a year ago.



“Gangnam Station had been subject to flash floods in case of torrential rain. ... But, residents in the area need not worry,” the mayor had said, visiting the construction site of a new anti-flood tunnel in Seocho-gu.



This tunnel, completed last month, is designed to channel rainwater in the areas near Nambu Bus Terminal to be drained directly to a nearby stream, which in theory, would prevent flooding.



With the tunnel capable of handling up to 85 millimeters of rain per hour, Gangnam is now safe from a “once in 20 years” rain event, Oh declared at the time.



On Monday, Seoul’s southern regions, including Gangnam-gu and Seocho-gu, were hit by over 100 milliliters of rain an hour at one point, making the city‘s contingency plans obsolete.



To make matters worse, it was revealed Tuesday that the city’s budget related to flood and maintenance of sewage treatment facilities had been cut by 18 percent this year when compared to the year before.





Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (left) visits a flood-ravaged site in Dongjak-gu, southern Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)





‘Oseidon’ and a recurring nightmare





This is the second time Oh has experienced a significant flooding of the nation‘s capital during his tenure, leaving the public to debate how much blame is to fall on the mayor, who has earned the unflattering nickname “Oseidon” for the flood-related fiasco in the early 2010s.



Back in September 2010, when Oh had just been re-elected as the mayor, the area around Gwanghwamun Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul, was completely flooded.



Things got even worse in the summer of the following year when the country’s central region was hit by heavy rain, which left 69 dead and eight missing. Among the dead were the 16 citizens killed by a landslide at Umyeonsan Mountain in Seocho-gu.



Following the tragedy, Oh received flak for slashing the city‘s anti-disaster budgets to one-tenth of the previous level during his five-year tenure.



The “Oseidon” name, likening the mayor to Poseidon, the Greek god of the ocean, started as a joke poking fun at Oh’s misfortune of being in office every time Seoul suffered the worst floods. He has mentioned it publicly, showing that he is well aware of his nickname.





This parody image made by an unknown internet user depicts Mayor Oh Se-hoon as the star of a fictional movie, mentioning his depreciative nickname “Oseidon.”