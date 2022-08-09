 Back To Top
National

Brace for more torrential rain, weather agency warns

Seoul and surrounding areas expected to see up to 300 millimeters of more rain through Thursday

By Park Han-na
Published : Aug 9, 2022 - 14:28       Updated : Aug 9, 2022 - 14:33
A man walking through a flooded street in Incheon, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
A man walking through a flooded street in Incheon, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue throughout Friday in Seoul and other already-battered cities in the area, the Korea Meteorological Administration said Tuesday.

The state-run agency’s warning put local authorities on alert for the possibility of additional damages after torrential downpour sparked flash floods and landslides overnight Monday, resulting in the loss of at least 8 people. Seoul recorded the largest amount of precipitation a day since weather observation has begun in 1907.

Rainfall will be concentrated in the central region from Tuesday to Thursday, as two large air masses -- one cold, dry coming from the north and the other warm and humid from the south -- collide above the midsection of South Korea. The stagnant front formed by this is expected to affect the southern region on Friday.

The greater Seoul area is in for 100-300 millimeters of more rain until Wednesday while southern Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province will see over 350 millimeters of rain.

“We need to be thoroughly prepared for potential damage that could be caused by additional rain in the Seoul metropolitan area and Gangwon Province and pay attention to facility management and danger stemming from gusts, thunder and lightning,” the KMA said.

The office called for extra caution, in particular, on softened ground from continued rain.

“Those in areas where landslides are expected should move to a safe place as continuous rain has weakened the ground.” There is a high possibility of collapse in construction sites and slopes, it added.

The KMA added that the severity of the rain could vary significantly depending on the location, as the stagnant front formed above the Seoul area, at the edge of anticyclone in the North Pacific Ocean, is strongly developed

“Strong rain clouds are (usually) long from east to west and narrow from north to south, so the difference in the amount of rainfall by region will be large,” it said.

From Monday till Tuesday morning, Seoul and Gyeonggi Province were hit the hardest by it, with more than 400 millimeters of rain overnight, according to the agency explained.

Dongjak-gu in Seoul received up to 141.5 millimeters per hour of rain overnight, breaking the record of 118.6 millimeters set in 1942 for the heaviest rain since 1907, when Seoul‘s official weather records began.

The Soyang Dam, the largest dam in Korea Chuncheon in Gangwon Province Province, will open the floodgates and release water on Wednesday for the first time in two years due to torrential rain.

The dam, built in 1973, has discharged water 16 times, with the last release in August 2020.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
