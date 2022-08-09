 Back To Top
National

‘Sillim-dong Phelps’ video draws fire online

By Lee Jung-Youn
Published : Aug 9, 2022 - 11:55       Updated : Aug 9, 2022 - 11:55
(Youtube Channel HOLKOMA)
(Youtube Channel HOLKOMA)
A video of a person swimming on flooded roads spread online, drawing fire from internet users as heaviest downpour in 80 years struck throughout Seoul metropolitan region.

A video titled “Sillim-dong Phelps” -- the title alludes to the US swimming great Michael Phelps -- was posted on online Monday. The six-second-long video showed a person wearing a red swimsuit, purple swimming cap and flippers on a flooded road in Sillim-dong, Seoul.

Netizens pointed out that there was a risk of electric shock or skin disease as there is a power pole in the road and the water was not clean.

People also said it was inappropriate to play in the floodwaters as the heavy rain had caused several casualties. Seven people were killed and six are missing due to heavy rains as of 6 a.m., Tuesday.

By Lee Jung-Youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
