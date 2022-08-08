 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Hyundai Motor Group's green car sales top 1m

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 8, 2022 - 09:34       Updated : Aug 8, 2022 - 09:34
This file photo shows the electric GV60 SUV built on the E-GMP platform. (Hyundai Motor)
This file photo shows the electric GV60 SUV built on the E-GMP platform. (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor Group's cumulative sales of eco-friendly vehicles surpassed the 1 million mark in July, 13 years after its entry into the green-car market, data showed Monday.

The automaking giant said its two carmaking affiliates -- Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. -- sold a combined 29,484 environmentally-friendly vehicles in July alone, raising their cumulative sales to 1.024 million.

The milestone came after Hyundai Motor Group entered the eco-friendly vehicle market in July 2009 by launching the hybrid model of its Avante subcompact.

Hyundai Motor, South Korea's leading automaker, registered cumulative sales of 556,854 units, with Kia taking up the remainder.

Hyundai Motor's Grandeur Hybrid, which debuted in 2013, was the best-selling green car with cumulative sales reaching about 184,000 units.

Kia's Niro hybrid model came next with some 126,500, followed by the Sonata hybrid with about 98,300.

Hyundai Motor Group said its sales of eco-friendly vehicles will likely grow further down the road amid the growing popularity of electric vehicles. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114