Carmakers expand reach to e-bikes

Porsche’s e-bike model (Porsche)



Global carmakers are penetrating into the electric bicycle market, taking advantage of its value as a test bed for the future technology of electric vehicles while rounding out their e-mobility portfolios.



Experts said both e-bikes and EVs had motors and batteries as their core parts, and also shared parts of their design structure. This would give carmakers a great leg up in the e-bike market, which is still in its nascent stage with no clear market leader.



“When the finished carmakers diversify their e-mobility portfolios, they can easily cement their reputation as total mobility solutions providers and clinch more investment deals – similarly, carmakers are launching last mile mobility services and Urban Air Mobility business to transform as the global trend of gasoline cars are shifting towards electrified models,” said professor Kim Pil-soo of automotive engineering from Daelim University.



Market data showed that the global e-bike market would grow to worth $25.9 billion in 2025, making at least 10 percent annual growth from $14.4 billion in 2019.



Porsche is planning to set up two joint venture companies by joining hands with Netherlands investment firm Ponooc to produce high-performance e-bike and develop micro-mobility technology. Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Jeep are also producing e-bikes that are priced between 4.5 million to 9.5 million won.

Rivian, which started as an EV startup is also seeking to launch e-bikes after re-registering its trademark rights to also include e-bikes.



Market insiders viewed that Hyundai Motor Group is also closely looking into e-bike market as it has shown constant interest and made investments in micro-mobility sector in recent years.





An imagine design of Hyundai Motor’s concept bike model Ioniq Q by design magazine (Yanko Design)