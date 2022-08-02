N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 4th day: state media

Quarantine officials spray disinfectant at Pyongyang International Airport in the North Korean capital amid the highest-level alert on the coronavirus, in this undated photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on June 10. (KCNA)

North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained at zero for the fourth consecutive day, according to its state media Tuesday.

No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported. As of July 5, the death toll stood at 74, with the fatality rate at 0.002 percent.

The total number of fever cases from late April to 6 p.m. Monday stood at 4.77 million, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and 95 are being treated, it added.

The KCNA reported that the country's anti-epidemic campaign is being carried out as its "top priority."

"The state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters strictly abides by the state anti-epidemic guidelines to strongly maintain the current anti-epidemic stability and completely eliminate the source of the epidemic spread," it said in an English-language article.

It added that authorities have reinforced testing and quarantine measures at ports, while a new testing guideline for monkeypox has been distributed to anti-epidemic officials at all levels.

Pyongyang disclosed its first COVID-19 case on May 12, after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years. The North immediately declared a "maximum emergency" control system and implemented nationwide lockdowns. (Yonhap)