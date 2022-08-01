[Herald Interview] Lee Byung-hun channels fear of flying for new role

Lee Byung-hun in “Emergency Declaration” (Showbox)

Lee Byung-hun recalled the first time he read the script for “Emergency Declaration,” during an interview with a group of local reporters on Thursday.



“It was a whirlwind of tensions, like riding a roller coaster throughout. I thought, ‘This is going to be a strong movie,’” the actor said.



“The first time I watched the movie, it resonated with me so deeply, perhaps because we went through a long pandemic. It wasn’t intended, but I feel like this is a story that people can relate to and empathize with after going through the difficult times.”



Lee plays Jae-hyuk, a dedicated father with a fear of flying who boards a flight to Hawaii with his daughter.



Lee said he had experienced a panic attack on an airplane, similar to his aviophobic character.



“I had a panic attack on a plane in my 20s. I couldn’t breathe and I thought I was going to die there,” the actor said.



“But I thought I could express this phobia better than those who have never experienced it. I tried to portray Jae-hyuk’s condition -- the panic, anxiety and hyperventilation -- as realistically as possible.”





Actor Lee Byung-hun (BH Entertainment)