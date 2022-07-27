Seven-member girl group CSR debuts with EP ‘Sequence: 7272’

Rookie girl group CSR poses for photos during its debut media showcase held in Seoul on Wednesday. (Pop Music)
New K-pop girl group CSR made its debut on Wednesday with its first EP, “Sequence: 7272” under the label Pop Music.
The seven-piece act – with members Sua, Geumhee, Sihyeon, Seoyeon, Yuna, Duna and Yeham -- is comprised of 17-year-old girls under the Korean age system. CSR is an abbreviation of “cheotsarang,” the group’s Korean name, which means “first love.”
CSR held its debut media showcase in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, Wednesday, a day ahead of the album’s online release at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Kicking off Wednesday’s event, the rookie group also unveiled the music video for “Pop? Pop!,” the title song of the group’s new release, at 2 p.m.
“It still has not hit me yet that we have finally made a debut today,” the group’s leader Sua said during the showcase. “I’ve been wishing for this day to come for the last five years as a trainee. It’s so touching, and I’m very glad to show the audience who I really am.”
The band aims to evoke fluttering memories of first love. It plans to show various interpretations of first love and tell the story of the members growing up year by year. This year’s theme is “a youth movie on first love,” according to Yeham.
The debut EP’s title song “Pop? Pop!” is a pop-dance tune about 17-year-old girls expressing unfamiliar yet delightful feelings of first love. It features funky rhythms and a dynamic bass line with a lyrical melody.
The other four tracks in the album are “72.72Hz,” “Manito,” “Toi Et Moi” and “Euratcha!”
Members described their debut album with terms such as “blossom bud,” “white drawing paper” and “first page of youth movie,” explaining that the album marks the beginning of the group’s musical career. Yuna, the only Japanese member in the group, compared the first EP to a “rainbow.” She added: “The album includes seven different colors and each of our charms.”
CSR members could not hide their excitement at beginning their musical careers. When asked about the group’s concept, Sua said the act has diverse images of “first love,” which range from innocent to cool. Sihyeon added that the group’s most winning attribute is its bright energy onstage.
Since Wednesday’s event marks the seven-piece act’s debut, the members also talked about their K-pop role models. Band leader Sua picked BTS because of the boy band’s great teamwork and strong bonds with fans.
Among the other big-name artists the members named as role models were Itzy’s Ryujin, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, HyunA and IU. Yuna said she dreamed of becoming a professional K-pop artist like BoA.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)