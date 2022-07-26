 Back To Top
National

Female teacher under probe over improper relationship with student

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 26, 2022 - 10:46       Updated : Jul 26, 2022 - 10:46
(123rf)
(123rf)

A female high school teacher in the southeastern city of Daegu has been under investigation on suspicion of having an inappropriate relationship with one of her students, police said Tuesday.

The unnamed teacher in her 30s, who has taught at a Daegu high school on a term contract, is suspected of having sex with a male student of the same school in late June in violation of the Child Welfare Act, according to the Daegu Bukbu Police Station.

The case became known to the school after the police notified the municipal education office of the start of an investigation into her. Soon after the notification, the school reportedly terminated its contract with her.

Police said they are also looking into suspicions that the teacher may have been involved in the manipulation of the student's school records.

Early this month, the municipal education office received complaints alleging the teacher's involvement in the student's school record fabrication but reportedly cleared her of the suspicions. (Yonhap)

