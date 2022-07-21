Hungarian, Colombian ambassadors become honorary Seoul citizens

Hungarian Ambassador to Seoul Mozes Csoma introduces his photo book on Korea-Hungary historic ties in an interview with The Korea Herald at the embassy in central Seoul on Feb. 7. (Park Hyun-koo/ The Korea Herald)

The Hungarian and Colombian ambassadors to South Korea were awarded honorary citizenship of Seoul on Thursday in recognition of their contributions to developing bilateral ties.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon presented a certificate of honorary citizenship to Hungarian Ambassador to South Korea Mozes Csoma and Colombian Ambassador to South Korea Juan Carlos Caiza Rosero in a ceremony at City Hall.

Csoma, a fluent speaker of the Korean language, has served as Budapest's ambassador to South Korea since 2018.

In 2019, he opened the Institute of Hungarian Culture in central Seoul and also helped open a commercial direct air route between Seoul and Budapest.

Rosero, since taking office as Bogota's ambassador to South Korea in 2019, has spearheaded the visits of the Colombian president and the vice president to the country. (Yonhap)