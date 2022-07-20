Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend

Actor Kim Seon-ho in "Touching the Void" (The Best Play)



Actor Kim Seon-ho on Wednesday publicly apologized over controversies involving his former girlfriend while making his first public appearance in about nine months.



“I’m deeply sorry for bad news that has caused concerns to many people. I’ve looked back on my past times and reflected on my conduct,” he said while sobbing during a press conference for the play “Touching the Void.”



“Many people have made efforts for this play since the spring. I’m so sorry to my team that for undermining their contributions. I’ll do my best to be a better person.”



“Touching the Void,” a theatrical adaptation of the namesake book written by British mountaineer Joe Simpson, is Kim’s first official project since he was accused of having coerced his girlfriend into having an abortion in October last year.



The scandal forced the 36-year old actor, who shot to instant stardom for his role in the hit television series “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” (2021), to be dropped from TV and film projects including KBS’ real variety show “Two Days and One Night” and films “2 O’Clock Date” and “Dog Days.”



“Touching the Void” is a play based on the true story of Joe Simpson and Simon Yates, who climbed the western ice wall of the Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes in 1985.



Kim, who was previously better known as a theater actor, plays Joe, who is isolated on a snowy mountain due to an accident, along with two other lead actors -- Shin Sung-min and Lee Hwi-jong.



The play started its Seoul run on July 8 and runs through Sept. 18. (Yonhap)