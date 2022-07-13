[Herald Interview] Korea steps up for sustainable forest management around the world

KFS Minister Nam Sung-hyun is seen participating in a seminar held on June 23 to bolster forestry management in Boseong, South Jeolla Province. (KFS)

Having succeeded in reforestation through nationwide tree-planting campaigns in the 1970s, South Korea has been a role model in forest restoration for many developing nations, and is now internationally recognized for sustainable forest management.



In a 2020 study by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s Committee on Forestry that compared nations’ growth of forest resources per hectare between 1990 and 2015, South Korea showed the highest growth among countries in the Asia-Pacific region at 196 percent.



“There is also a lot of demand for cooperation regarding Korea’s advanced forest recreation and forest welfare policy,” Nam Sung-hyun, the new minister of the Korea Forest Service, said in an email interview with The Korea Herald. Nam, a forestry scholar and official of 40 years, took office in May.





Korea Forest Service Minister Nam Sung-hyun (KFS)