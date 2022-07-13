LG Chem reaches out to society as ‘Green Connector’

Children participate in LG Chem‘s “green concert,” a part of the company’s online education program on sustainability. (LG Chem)
Under a new vision called “Green Connector,” South Korea’s leading chemicals maker LG Chem Ltd. is expanding activities to help resolve environmental and social problems.
To raise awareness of the importance of biodiversity, the company has refurbished the Bamseom Ecological Experience Center on Mapo Bridge over the Han River, which it built with the Seoul city government in December 2018.
LG Chem also began an online mentoring program titled “Like Green,” with college students as mentors to elementary and middle school pupils on environmental education.
The program educates and mentors teenagers on sustainability in regard to global warming, recycling, energy, ecosystem and next-generation technology, and using eco-friendly materials.
The children will present what they have learned in a “green concert,” the company said, adding that it also plans to hold an online forum called “green festival” for people interested in science and the environment.
Having signed a “green partnership” with the city of Seoul and the Community Chest of Korea in 2015, LG Chem has led projects to install solar energy generating panels on public sites and remodel welfare facilities to reduce greenhouse gas.
The profits generated from solar energy production are reinvested to help children and teenagers.
Together with LG Electronics, LG Chem also runs LG Social Campus to find eco-friendly social enterprises and help them grow by providing financial support, zero-interest loans, office leases and training programs.
Through “Local Value Up,” an LG Social Campus program to foster regional innovators, LG Chem offers selected youth in different regions with lectures and coaching by experts, and helps them develop solutions to improve local communities and turn them into businesses.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
