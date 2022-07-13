 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LG Chem reaches out to society as ‘Green Connector’

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Jul 13, 2022 - 14:59       Updated : Jul 13, 2022 - 14:59
Children participate in LG Chem‘s “green concert,” a part of the company’s online education program on sustainability. (LG Chem)
Children participate in LG Chem‘s “green concert,” a part of the company’s online education program on sustainability. (LG Chem)
Under a new vision called “Green Connector,” South Korea’s leading chemicals maker LG Chem Ltd. is expanding activities to help resolve environmental and social problems.

To raise awareness of the importance of biodiversity, the company has refurbished the Bamseom Ecological Experience Center on Mapo Bridge over the Han River, which it built with the Seoul city government in December 2018.

LG Chem also began an online mentoring program titled “Like Green,” with college students as mentors to elementary and middle school pupils on environmental education.

The program educates and mentors teenagers on sustainability in regard to global warming, recycling, energy, ecosystem and next-generation technology, and using eco-friendly materials.

The children will present what they have learned in a “green concert,” the company said, adding that it also plans to hold an online forum called “green festival” for people interested in science and the environment.

Having signed a “green partnership” with the city of Seoul and the Community Chest of Korea in 2015, LG Chem has led projects to install solar energy generating panels on public sites and remodel welfare facilities to reduce greenhouse gas.

The profits generated from solar energy production are reinvested to help children and teenagers.

Together with LG Electronics, LG Chem also runs LG Social Campus to find eco-friendly social enterprises and help them grow by providing financial support, zero-interest loans, office leases and training programs.

Through “Local Value Up,” an LG Social Campus program to foster regional innovators, LG Chem offers selected youth in different regions with lectures and coaching by experts, and helps them develop solutions to improve local communities and turn them into businesses.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114