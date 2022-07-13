'Squid Game' wins 14 nominations including best drama series at Emmys

The survival drama "Squid Game" earned 14 nominations including best drama series at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the first South Korean TV show to compete at America's biggest honor for the broadcasting industry.

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Tuesday (US time) unveiled the final list of nominations for the 2022 Emmys awarded to best primetime TV programs from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022.

"Squid Game," a Korean-language Netflix original series, was up for 14 prizes, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Lee Jung-jae), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Jung Ho-yeon), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Oh Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo), Outstanding Directing and Writing For a Drama Series (Hwang Dong-hyuk) and Outstanding Guest Actress In a Drama Series (Lee You-mi).

"Squid Game" is the first South Korean-made content to be included in the final list of nominees for Primetime Emmy Awards, one of the four major American awards for performing arts and entertainment.

It is also the first non-English language series to vie for television's top honor at the Primetime Emmys.

For the best drama series award, "Squid Game" will contend with "Better Call Saul," "Euphoria," "Ozark," "Severance," "Stranger Things," "Succession" and "Yellowjackets."

In the best actor category, Lee is listed with Jason Bateman from "Ozark," Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong from "Succession," Bob Odenkirk from "Better Call Saul" and Adam Scott from "Severance."

Jung Ho-yeon will vie for the best supporting actress prize with Patricia Arquette from "Severance," Julia Garner from "Ozark," Christina Ricci from "Yellowjackets," Rhea Seehorn from "Better Call Saul," J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook from "Succession" and Sydney Sweeney from "Euphoria."

For the best supporting actor prize, Oh Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo compete with Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen from "Succession," Billy Crudup from "The Morning Show," John Turturro and Christopher Walken from "Severance."

Lee You-mi was nominated in the category for the best guest actress in a drama series, along with Marcia Gay Harden from "The Morning Show," Martha Kelly from "Euphoria," Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan and Harriet Walter from "Succession."

Director-writer Hwang Dong-hyuk was nominated for best directing in a drama series, along with the directors of "Ozark," "Severance," "Succession" and "Yellowjackets."

Hwang was also named a nominee for best writing in a drama series along with the writers of "Better Call Saul," "Ozark," "Severance," "Succession" and "Yellowjackets."

"Squid Game" also received nods in six other categories, including Outstanding Cinematography For a Single-Camera Series (One Hour), Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music and Outstanding Production Design For a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More).

Meanwhile, HBO's "Succession" was the most-nominated program of 2022, earning 25 nods, including outstanding drama. (Yonhap)