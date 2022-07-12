SMTown Live unveils star-studded lineup for Suwon concert

Poster for “SMTown Live 2022: SMCU Express @Human City_Suwon” (SM Entertainment)
K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment on Tuesday unveiled a final lineup for its upcoming joint concert that features an array of the label’s artists.
Titled “SMTown Live 2022: SMCU Express @Human City_Suwon,” the star-studded event will bring together SM artists under one umbrella, including Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, Shinee‘s Key and Minho, EXO’s Suho, Xiumin, Chen, D.O. and Kai, Red Velvet, NCT, aespa, GOT the beat, Hyo, Raiden, Ginjo, Imlay and J.E.B, according to the agency.
The concert will take place at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20. It will mark the first in-person joint concert of its artists in about five years in Korea, the agency said. Having kicked off its first show in 2008 in Seoul, SMTown Live has been held in major cities around the world, including Seoul, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Santiago in Chile, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, Bangkok and Singapore.
Tickets will be available at the online ticket site Yes24. Early tickets for fan club members will open at 8 p.m. on July 26, while regular ticket reservations are set to start from 8 p.m. on July 28.
For those unable to attend the event, particularly global fans, the K-pop agency has decided to broadcast the concert live through Japanese cable channel KNTV and Beyond Live, an online-only streaming platform for concerts operated by the K-pop label. Tickets for Beyond Live will be available at the SMTown&Store website at 3 p.m. on Aug. 2.
After the Korean concert, the event heads next to Japan‘s Tokyo Dome for a series of concerts from Aug. 27 to 29.
By Jie Ye-eun
