 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

SMTown Live unveils star-studded lineup for Suwon concert

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jul 12, 2022 - 13:19       Updated : Jul 12, 2022 - 13:19
Poster for “SMTown Live 2022: SMCU Express @Human City_Suwon” (SM Entertainment)
Poster for “SMTown Live 2022: SMCU Express @Human City_Suwon” (SM Entertainment)
K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment on Tuesday unveiled a final lineup for its upcoming joint concert that features an array of the label’s artists.

Titled “SMTown Live 2022: SMCU Express @Human City_Suwon,” the star-studded event will bring together SM artists under one umbrella, including Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, Shinee‘s Key and Minho, EXO’s Suho, Xiumin, Chen, D.O. and Kai, Red Velvet, NCT, aespa, GOT the beat, Hyo, Raiden, Ginjo, Imlay and J.E.B, according to the agency.

The concert will take place at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20. It will mark the first in-person joint concert of its artists in about five years in Korea, the agency said. Having kicked off its first show in 2008 in Seoul, SMTown Live has been held in major cities around the world, including Seoul, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Santiago in Chile, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, Bangkok and Singapore.

Tickets will be available at the online ticket site Yes24. Early tickets for fan club members will open at 8 p.m. on July 26, while regular ticket reservations are set to start from 8 p.m. on July 28.

For those unable to attend the event, particularly global fans, the K-pop agency has decided to broadcast the concert live through Japanese cable channel KNTV and Beyond Live, an online-only streaming platform for concerts operated by the K-pop label. Tickets for Beyond Live will be available at the SMTown&Store website at 3 p.m. on Aug. 2.

After the Korean concert, the event heads next to Japan‘s Tokyo Dome for a series of concerts from Aug. 27 to 29.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114