KBO-leading Landers acquire new pitcher Morimando, replace Nova

This photo provided by the SSG Landers on Tuesday, shows the Korea Baseball Organization club's new pitcher, Shawn Morimando. (SSG Landers)

The SSG Landers announced Tuesday they have newly acquired left-hander Shawn Morimando, replacing him with injured former big leaguer Ivan Nova in their rotation.

The Landers, currently leading the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) at 55-26-3 (wins-losses-ties), signed Morimando at up to US$230,000 for the rest of the season -- with $180,000 in guaranteed salary and a maximum $50,000 up for grabs in incentives.

Morimando had been pitching in for the CTBC Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan this season, posting a 7-5 record and a 2.56 ERA in 15 appearances.

He was a 19th-round draft pick by the Cleveland Indians (currently Guardians) in 2011 and made his big league debut with the club in 2016. It wasn't until five years later that he resurfaced in the bigs, this time with the Miami Marlins.

He had a 10.20 ERA in six career big league games. In five Triple-A seasons, Morimando compiled a 22-26 record and a 4.68 ERA in 80 games, including 76 starts.

The Landers said Morimando can eat up innings and is able to keep hitters off balance with an effective mix of fastball and breaking pitches.

Nova, a former New York Yankees ace with 90 career big league wins, was a major disappointment for an otherwise stout starting rotation for the Landers. He went just 3-4 with a 6.50 ERA in 12 starts, and has missed time with hip and elbow problems. (Yonhap)