ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ to become webtoon series

Still images of webtoon ”Extraordinary Attorney Woo“ (Astory)



Television channel ENA’s courtroom series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” will be adapted into a webtoon, media content company Astory announced Tuesday, unveiling a cartoon image of the lead character Woo Young-woo.



According to the production company, the webtoon “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” will be serialized in 60 episodes, drawn by illustrator HwaUmJo and written by Yuil.



The webtoon will be serviced in four languages -- Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, the company said. The release date and platform are yet to be decided.



“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” is the sixth drama series to be turned into a webtoon. “Healer,” “Bad Guys,” “Signal” and “Our Beloved Summer” are other popular drama series that have been turned into webtoon series.



The legal drama revolves around a newbie attorney named Woo Young-woo, who has an extraordinarily high IQ of 164 and is also on the autism spectrum.



The series presents the challenges Woo confronts, and her growth in the courtroom and beyond.



Webtoon image of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Astory)