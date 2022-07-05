Winner kicks off its second chapter with best team chemistry so far

K-pop boy band Winner poses for picture during its 4th EP "Holiday" press conference held in Seoul at the YG Entertainment building on Tuesday. (YG Entertainment)





Nine years into its K-pop career, Winner declared it is embarking on a second chapter as a four-piece group with the fourth EP “Holiday.”



“This is the starting point as Winner begins the second part of our journey. The members are all in their 30s now, and the album conveys the good energy of the more vigorous future laid out in front of us,” Winner’s leader Kang Seungyoon said in a press conference for the album on Tuesday.



Ahead of dropping the new album in the afternoon, the four members of Winner -- Seungyoon, Mino, Jinwoo and Seunghoon -- conducted a press conference at YG headquarters in Seoul.



Making a full-group comeback after two years and three months, the group is splashing onto the summer scene with its signature “Winner pop,” a term coined for the K-pop band’s iconic pop tunes by fans for the delightful, refreshing sounds.



According to Seungyoon, who also took part in the overall production of the album and its six tracks, “Holiday” is a package of feel-good sounds dropped in time for the summer holiday season.



“As the title shows, the album is made up of songs that are healing and easy to listen to. We hope everyone could enjoy the holiday with the album,” he said.



Fronting the EP is “I Love U,” a pop tune overflowing with bright, boisterous energy with lyrics making a bold confession of love.



“While it’s easy to say ‘I love you,’ the world has become such a rough place for love to be expressed. We wanted to say through it that, even in such world, we’ll shout out love more loudly,” Seungyoon explained.



“I Love U” also received contributions in part from the band’s colleagues at YG Entertainment, Lee Chan-hyuk of sibling duet AKMU and Bang Yedam of rookie boy band Treasure.



“The best thing working in this new headquarters building is that we have more time mingling with the all the affiliated artists, and it enables more frequent musical collaboration among us. We also naturally came to work with Yedam and Chan-hyuk as they were here when we were working on our album,” Seungyoon said, noting, “both are artists with astonishing talents and I learned a lot in the process with working with them.”



Seungyoon and the band’s two rappers, Mino and Seunghoon, are credited as lyricists on all six tracks of the album.







Winner’s “Holiday.” (YG Entertainment)